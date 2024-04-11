Insider Selling: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Sells $122,247.72 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Claire Spofford sold 812 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $24,384.36.
J.Jill Stock Down 4.0 %
J.Jill stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JILL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.Jill
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J.Jill
- What is a Dividend King?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.