Insider Selling: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Sells $122,247.72 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Claire Spofford sold 812 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $24,384.36.

J.Jill stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JILL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

