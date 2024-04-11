Insider Selling: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Sells £61,107.09 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.51), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($77,340.96).

Spectris Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,222 ($40.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,301.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,438.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,426.42. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,917 ($36.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.16).

Spectris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,642.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.58) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.84) to GBX 3,520 ($44.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,946.25 ($87.92).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

