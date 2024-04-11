Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) CFO Sells 782,840 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart B. Rosenstein sold 782,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $9,675,902.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,314.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million. Analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 471,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Noble Financial raised their price objective on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

