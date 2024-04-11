InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.