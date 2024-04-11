Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 14,544,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,296,172. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

