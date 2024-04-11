Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inventiva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of IVA opened at $3.89 on Monday. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

