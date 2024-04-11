Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

BSJO stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

