Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 9,646.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $93.83.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2109 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

