Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

ERTH traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 2,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,762. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

