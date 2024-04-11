Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

