Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,195,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 3,731,958 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $11.65.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.