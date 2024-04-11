Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 322,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

