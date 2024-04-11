Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,965 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CGW traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,126. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

