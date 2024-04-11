Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Canada ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,782 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average volume of 1,088 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.52. 293,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

