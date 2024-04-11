IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading 4.5% Higher

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.51 and last traded at $91.34. 91,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 307,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

