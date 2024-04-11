iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) versus OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Head to Head Contrast

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) and OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iQIYI and OverActive Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI 0 3 2 0 2.40 OverActive Media 0 1 0 0 2.00

iQIYI presently has a consensus target price of $6.54, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Given iQIYI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iQIYI is more favorable than OverActive Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

52.7% of iQIYI shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of iQIYI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iQIYI and OverActive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI 4.76% 13.56% 3.31% OverActive Media N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iQIYI and OverActive Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI $31.87 billion 0.13 $271.20 million $0.22 20.18 OverActive Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iQIYI has higher revenue and earnings than OverActive Media.

Summary

iQIYI beats OverActive Media on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite that offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. It also operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities. The company has operations in the United States, Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

