iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

