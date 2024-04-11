iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,006. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.49.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

