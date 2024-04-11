iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,661 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AGG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.72. 7,540,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,961,591. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

