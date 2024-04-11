iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 12,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 55,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.