iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 6,589.7% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.