iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Position Increased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,975,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,519,000 after purchasing an additional 145,981 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,362,000 after purchasing an additional 59,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 408,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.42. 286,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,983. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

