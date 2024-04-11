iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

