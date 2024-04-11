iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 204,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

