iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

