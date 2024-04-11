iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,517. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

