iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20. Approximately 74,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 95,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $195.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHF. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

