ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 155.0% in March

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $88.34 on Thursday. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $92.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.73.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 1,238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the first quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth $707,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

