ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $157.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $139.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Down 1.7 %

ITT stock opened at $129.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $102,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.