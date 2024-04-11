IWG (LON:IWG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.72) target price on the stock.

IWG Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.34) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.57, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 122.50 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.80 ($2.57).

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -952.38%.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.