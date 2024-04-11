Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,583,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,024. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on J shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

