Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.55. 59,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

