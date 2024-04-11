Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.91. 5,008,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,921,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

