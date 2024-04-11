Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 37 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LMT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $450.39. 340,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,103. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

