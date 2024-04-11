Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 162,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,785. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

