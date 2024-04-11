Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,801,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

HIG stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,035. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

