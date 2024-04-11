Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 193,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 171,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,499. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

