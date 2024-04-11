Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.19. 735,301 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

