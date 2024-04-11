Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 874.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

GD traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.12. The stock had a trading volume of 150,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.