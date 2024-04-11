Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 342,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

