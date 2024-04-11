Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 716 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,011 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,082,000 after acquiring an additional 56,325 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 154,470 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 80,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

