Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 856 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA remained flat at $39.72 on Thursday. 4,047,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,365,955. The stock has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.