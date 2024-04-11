Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

