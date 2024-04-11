Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

