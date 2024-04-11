Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $60.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFC. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WFC opened at $56.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

