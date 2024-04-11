Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $45.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HWC. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

