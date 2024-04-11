Jefferies Financial Group Increases U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $46.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.03 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 166,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 54,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

