Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $85.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.57.

PNFP stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

