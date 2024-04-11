Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,880 ($36.45) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($30.38) to GBX 2,450 ($31.01) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940 ($37.21).
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
