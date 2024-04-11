Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 38.8% Lower Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $98,346.44 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013650 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017710 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,058.82 or 0.99945188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00212003 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $126,886.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.